Ba Ria - Vung Tau promotes circular economy towards green growth (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) - A seminar discussing the possibility to develop a circular economy model serving sustainable development in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau was held on March 20 in Con Dao district.



The event was jointly hosted by the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) of the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City and the provincial Department of Science and Technology, and the People’s Committee of Con Dao district.





Participants at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, Con Dao district has witnessed strong development steps, becoming an attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.



However, Con Dao is facing challenges in waste treatment; the risk of ecosystem degradation due to the impact of economic activities and climate change; the water shortage especially during the peak of the tourism and dry seasons. These have affected people’s lives and the development of the service - tourism industry.



Local officials have proposed the study and application of a circular economy model in order to create a breakthrough in solving current challenges, thus meeting the requirement of socio-economic development; protecting the environment; promoting cultural, historical and ecological values; and proactively responding to climate change.



According to Associate Professor, Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan, Director of ICED, the circular economy is the model that focuses on managing and regenerating natural resources in a closed circle in order to minimise waste generation.



The circular economy is identified as the right direction with high efficiency, especially in protecting the environment and responding to climate change, especially in islands like Con Dao. Many islands with similar conditions to Con Dao in the worlds have successfully applied the model, he said.



Nguyen Cong Danh, Director of the provincial Department of Science and Technology, said that the Con Dao districts is prioritising sustainable development for the goal of green growth; improving the efficiency of planning, architecture, construction, resource management, and environmental protection; and maximising advantages and potential; and improving the quality of people's lives.



Participants to the event agreed with the proposal to develop a circular economy model in Con Dao island district for the goal of green growth and sustainable development./.