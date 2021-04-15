Travel Majestic nature of Dak Nong province Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of the same name covers an area of more than 4,700 km2, stretching over six of the eight districts of the province with 65 sites of natural heritage, geomorphology, including craters, volcanic caves and waterfalls.

Travel Da Nang check-in model design contest launched The Tourism Promotion Centre of the central city of Da Nang has launched a contest to design Da Nang check-in models, aiming to seek ideas for the tourism development of the city and create highlights for local tourism.

Travel Vietjet to join hands with Hanoi to stimulate tourism Responding to the domestic tourism stimulus programme of the Hanoi People's Committee, Vietjet will participate in the “Hanoi tourism stimulating and introducing the culinary culture festival 2021” for three days from April 16 to April 18 at Hoan Kiem Lake area.

Destinations Ghositaram pagoda in Bac Lieu province As a unique cultural destination in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, Ghositaram pagoda is considered to be a museum of fine arts showcasing the talent of Khmer artists.