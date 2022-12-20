Business Vietnam remains appealing destination for Japanese investors: survey The proportion of Japanese enterprises that intend to expand their investment in Vietnam in the next one to two years is 60%, up 4.7 points from the previous year and the highest among Southeast Asian countries.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on December 20 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,643 VND/USD on December 20, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Ha Nam, Japanese prefecture consider more business opportunities Director of the Mayoral Office of Izumiotsu city of Japan’s Osaka prefecture Nakayama Hideto paid a working trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on December 19 to learn about its investment environment.