Ba Ria-Vung Tau: 518.5 million USD for new-style rural building
The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has mobilised11.94 trillion VND (518.5 million USD) to implement the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in 2016-2020, said a local official.
The province has so far had two districts, and 39 out of 45 communes recognised as new-style rural areas, seven communes higher than the set plan for the period said Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Van Cuong.
Meanwhile, Ba Ria city has completed its task of new-style rural building.
Per capita income of resident sin new-style rural communes reached 54 million VND, up 24 million compared to 2015.
All the communes in the province have met the criteria for the poverty percentage of below 1 percent in line with the national standards, and over 90 percent of local labourers having regular jobs.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the movement of new-style rural building in the province has recorded positive achievements, especially in infrastructure development, with nearly 498km of rural roads were constructed over the last five years.
The province is hoped to complete its goal of new-style rural building, with Long Dien and Dat Do districts and 35 communes will be recognised as advanced new-style rural areas, and 14 those recognised as model new-style rural areas./.