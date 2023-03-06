Ba Ria-Vung Tau applies high technology in farm economic development
A lot of farm economic models applying high technology in production have been formed in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, bringing about high profits, and contributing to economic restructuring in localities.
Rice harvesting in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – A lot of farm economic models applying high technology in production have been formed in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, bringing about high profits, and contributing to economic restructuring in localities.
Statistics of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development show that as of February, the province had 337 farms, including 128 specialising in cultivation, 177 in husbandry, 27 in aquaculture, and five combined ones.
These farms have a total area of 2,490 hectares, create 3,558 regular jobs, and produce a combined annual production value of 2.7 trillion VND (114 million USD). Average income of farm labourers is around 80 million VND per person per year.
A pig farm using high technology in Ba Ria-Vung Tau (Photo: VNA)Vu Ngoc Dang, deputy head of the Sub-department of Rural Development, said that farm economy has contributed to promoting agricultural and rural economic restructuring in the direction of rapidly increasing the proportion of commodity production, and creating concentrated areas to facilitate farm produce processing.
However, the lack of production land is hindering the development of farm economy, noted Dang.
Therefore, to further develop this kind of economy, Ba Ria-Vung Tau will issue policies to convert household to farm economy, he said, adding that it will carry out trade promotion programmes for products of local farms, provide assistance in terms of capital and science and technology for them./.