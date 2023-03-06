Business Export prices of Vietnamese rice up nearly 10% The export prices of Vietnamese rice in the first two months of 2023 rose by 9.8% year-on-year to 528.5 USD/tonne, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business HCM City condo supply down in 2023 The condominium supply in Ho Chi Minh City will reach a record low in 2023 with only about 9,000 new units from 200 projects, experts said.

Business Water industry to see multiple M&As The water industry is set to witness a flood of M&A in the near future as many big players plan to stretch out in the southern region.

Business New decree on placement, trading of corporate bonds issued The Government has issued a decree on the amendment, supplementation and cancellation of some articles of decrees related to the private placement and trading of privately placed corporate bonds in the domestic market and offering of corporate bonds to the international market.