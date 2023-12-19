The Ba Ria-Vung Tau Tourism Week 2023, held in mid-November, attracted a large number of both domestic and international tourists. Stays at coastal accommodation establishments increased by more than 70% during the Week.

Its success in attracting tourists in recent years with various festivals has affirmed that, the direction of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province’s tourism development is consistent with the needs and wants of tourists and travel agencies. This has helped local tourism businesses increase their earnings, even during the low season.

COVID-19 had a major impact on the global economy, and tourism was directly affected. The holding of tourism events and festivals not only attracts visitors to Ba Ria-Vung Tau, but also encourages the creation of new tours.

The local tourism industry has exerted every effort to find different resources, especially from investors, to create a complete tourism service. This is also a suitable direction for diversifying tourism in a destination of potential like Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

In the 2022-2025 period, Ba Ria-Vung Tau plans to organise a series of outstanding tourism promotion and stimulus events, including a music festival, a fun run, paragliding, jet skiing, kite-flying, and a food and tourism festival.

The tourism industry’s business results have exceeded expectations this year. As of the closing month of the year, there had been over 14 million visitors to the province, with tourism revenue reaching more than 15 trillion VND, or some 620 million USD.

This success received a significant contribution from the diversification of tourism products, events, and festivals to attract more tourists. In the near future, the province will work to hold more events and festivals on a larger scale, consistent with its stature as not only a leading destination in the country but also a destination for international visitors.

Cultural events, arts, sports, and festivals are an effective means of promoting a locality’s brand and image, especially if it is an attractive tourist destination. Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has been diversifying its tourism offerings to leave a good impression on visitors, using not only its natural conditions but also the dynamism and creativity of local people./.

VNA