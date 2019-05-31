Le Duc Thanh, one of the ring's members (Photo: VNA)

– The border guard force of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has raided a drug trafficking ring, arresting eight suspects and seizing 40 grams of methamphetamine.Pham Van Hue, 35, was arrested on May 29 at Phuoc Tinh commune, Long Dien district for allegedly storing eight packages of crystal meth.Expanding investigations, the force claims that Duong Thuy Linh and Le Thi Hanh, both residing in Phuong Hung commune of Long Dien district, had possession of a total of three packages of crystal meth.From Linh and Hanh’s confessions, the force arrested Lam Quoc Nhon, 21, residing in Phuong Hung commune of Long Dien district, reportedly who gave the drugs to Linh and Hanh to sell.Other suspects of the cases – Le Duc Thanh, 35, Tran Khai Hoan, 31, Nguyen The Hung, 27 and his girlfriend Hoang Thi Yen Lan, 22, were also arrested the same day for alleged possession of 12 other packages of drug.Further investigation is underway.-VNA