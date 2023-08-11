Business Quang Ninh to seize vessels involved in illegal fishing from September Fishermen and fishing vessel owners in the coastal province of Quang Ninh will have their products and vessels seized by authorities from September if they don’t follow regulations on vessel registration, inspection, and reporting.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023 Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.

Business Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.