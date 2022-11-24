In 2018, the Long Kien noodle village in Phuoc Nguyen ward, Ba Ria city, ended the discharge of wastewater from production into the environment.

Most noodle-making households in the traditional craft village are now equipped with a wastewater treatment system.

Combining traditional production with advanced technology, the Long Kien noodle village has been able to create a brand and become a popular tourist destination.

However, not all traditional industries can ensure environmental protection. For example, the production of fine art stone in Tan Phuoc ward, Phu My town, has been so far been unable to address the dust and noise pollution created by stone production.

The province’s support for investment in technological and equipment innovation offers multiple benefits for the development of rural trades, including environmental protection.

However, the treatment of pollution from production activities cannot be done in a fragmented manner and must be on a centralised scale.

Devising a plan to address pollution in rural trades is therefore essential.

The establishment of such a cooperative stems from the reality that, some seafood processing facilities in Dat Do district are causing population from discharging waste into the sea.

Developing rural trades that are environmentally-friendly is the goal for Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The province is home to six rural trade villages and one traditional craft village. By 2025, there will be four more rural trade villages. Environmental protection is one of the criteria in being recognised as a trade village./.

VNA