Politics Infographic Vietnam's imprints in UNSC presidency month Vietnam outstandingly performed its role as the United Nations Security Council President in April, significantly contributing to realising the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics Infographic 868 candidates for 15th National Assembly The National Election Council (NEC) has announced the official list of 868 candidates who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador attends inaugural ceremony of INDOPACOM Commander Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc attended a ceremony of Admiral John Aquilino to assume the postision as commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in Honolulu, Hawaii last weekend.