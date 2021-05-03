Business Vietnam’s digital economy to hit 52 billion USD by 2025 Vietnam’s digital economy will likely reach 52 billion USD in value by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

Business Viglacera wins international quality award Ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has won the World Class Award of the 2019-2020 Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) awarded by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation.

Business HCM City’s CPI slightly up in April The consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.001 percent in April against March, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business April industrial production expands 24.1 percent Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) in April is estimated to rise by 24.1 percent year-on-year, driven by the positive impact of free trade agreements (FTA), according to the General Statistics Office.