Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Fishing vessels without Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) devices are not allowed to go out to sea, according to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province Nguyen Cong Vinh.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said nearly 95% of the fishing vessels have been equipped with VMS, while the remainder will be put under close watch.

Deputy Director of the provincial fishing port management board Nguyen Van Ho said the board is checking the installation of VMS for fishing vessels to promptly deal with difficulties faced by fishermen.

Provincial authorities also made the best preparations to welcome the European Commission’s inspection team in late October.

Since early this month, the department has set up teams to inspect the implementation of EC’s recommendations related to illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing in localities, representative offices and fishing ports.

They also checked the origin of seafood and food safety at fishing ports.

In collaboration with border guards, the department raised fishermen’s awareness of the EC’s IUU prevention and control regulations, and punishments for violating fishing vessels.

Recently, the provincial People’s Committee signed cooperation agreements with the High Command of Naval Zone 2, and the High Command of Coast Guard Regions 3 and 4 to fight IUU fishing./.