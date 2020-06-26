Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on June 26, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2020 national promotion month to begin from July 1 A national promotion month entitled ‘Vietnam Grand Sale 2020’ will be held from July 1 to 31 by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a bid to stimulate domestic consumption.

Business Deputy Finance Minister suggests speeding up public capital disbursement There remains difficulties in the disbursement of public investment capital between now and the year-end due to COVID-19, said Deputy Finance Minister Tran Xuan Ha during a teleconference on June 25.

Business Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI It is critical for Vietnam to focus on removing inconsistencies and overlaps in business regulations to create a favourable climate for enterprises, attendees heard at a conference held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hanoi on June 24.