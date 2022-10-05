At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau handed over eight rescued Myanmar fishermen to representatives of the Myanmar Embassy in Vietnam on October 5.



The handover ceremony was jointly held by the provincial Border Guard Command, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Public Security.



A representative from the Myanmar embassy thanked local authorities and border guards for their whole-hearted support and care for the sailors.



The eight men were spotted on August 26 by a Panamanian vessel, TRUMP SW, which had 22 crew members, including seven Vietnamese nationals, and was sailing from China to Indonesia.



On August 29, the ship docked at a port in Vung Tau and handed over the survivors to local border guard force./.