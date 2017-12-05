At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and the government of Sanjo city, Nijgata prefecture of Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strengthening exchange and partnership, especially in culture, human resources, economy, trade and investment.Under the MoU, Sanjo city will increase support to the reception and training activities for Vietnamese officials to be conducted by the municipal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other agencies.Speaking at the signing ceremony in Ba Ria-Vung Tau on December 5, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Long said that the MoU is part of the two localities’ commitments to forging friendship and effective cooperation, opening up a new period of collaboration for mutual growth.He noted that in 2013, the Sanjo city Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Department of Industry and Trade have launched a project on developing human resources and the support industry for the metal sector in Ba Ria-Vung Tau.Currently, the two sides are jointly implementing a project of personnel training for agencies assisting small and medium sized enterprises, he said. He added that in 2016, the two localities also signed a MoU on human resources cooperation.Meanwhile, Sanjo city’s Governor Isato Kunisada said that Sanjo is strong in mechanical manufacturing and metal production. He said that in the coming time, the Japanese side will increase the reception of Ba Ria-Vung Tau workers in the areas, thus expanding mutual affiliation in developing the mechanical manufacturing sector of both localities.-VNA