Illustrative image (Photo: baobariavungtau.vn)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has set a goal of having all of its communes recognised as new-style rural areas this year.



Under the National Target Programme on New Rural Development 2021, the province will pool together over 4.48 trillion VND (194 million USD), more than 1.47 trillion VND of which will come from the State budget, over 1.75 trillion VND from credit sources, more than 450.4 billion VND from businesses, and the remainder from the public.



Six more communes are expected to meet the criteria for new rural development, bringing the total to 45, or 100 percent.



The province will also strive to see that Phu My township, Chau Duc district and also Xuyen Moc district meet the criteria.



All 45 of its communes have recorded a rate of poor households below 0.09 percent and an employment rate of above 90 percent. They have also met the criteria in terms of clean water supply, culture, and education.



Localities have focused on high-tech agricultural production in tandem with food safety, and a number of linkage models between farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises have proven effective.



Ba Ria-Vung Tau has also targeted becoming a new-style rural province by 2025, with Long Dien and Dat Do districts together with 35 of its 45 communes achieving the enhanced criteria for such a status and 14 communes being recognised as model new-style rural areas./.