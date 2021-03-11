A corner of Vung Tau city (Photo: VNA)

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau attracted three new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 15.6 million USD in the first two months of this year.It was reported at a meeting held by the provincial People’s Committee on March 10 that during the reviewed period, the locality’s industrial production value, excluding oil and gas, rose 8.33 percent.Marked increases were also seen in such sectors as agriculture, fishery, forestry and port services.Participants discussed tasks and solutions to implement the government’s anti-COVID-19 instructions, as well as the building of a plan realising the industrial development programme for 2021-2025.Seaports in the province handled nearly 766,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first two months, rising 21 percent from the same time last year.According to the provincial Maritime Administration, the total volume of goods through local seaports reached more than 11.9 million tonnes in the period, a year-on-year surge of 4 percent.Head of the provincial Customs Department Tran Van Danh said that the province gained over 1.7 billion USD in import-export turnover during January-February, up 32.7 percent year-on-year, describing this as a robust achievement of the province in carrying out the dual tasks of pandemic prevention and economic development at the local seaports./.