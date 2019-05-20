Doi Con Heo (Piggie Hill) in Vung Tau city in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is a new destination for people who love to explore.

From the top of the hill, visitors can see the entire town, including Thuy Van Street with its sand dunes, a corner of Ha Long Road and Hon Ba Islet as well as the lighthouse, a symbol of the coastal town. It is considered one of the oldest lighthouses in Vietnam.

In the dry season, the hill is filled with rocks and stones as trees wither, giving it a secluded and wild look.

To reach the foot of the hill, visitors need to go through a small alley of Phan Chu Trinh Street. Because of the steep terrain, traveling by car is not a good idea. Most visitors walk or ride a motorbike.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province is just 90km from HCM City. Visitors can get there by motorbike or bus. It will take less than two hours.-VNA