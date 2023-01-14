Identifying tourism as a pillar in local socio-economic development, Ba Ria-Vung Tau decided to re-establish the Department of Tourism in early 2017.

The provincial Party Committee issued a resolution in the same year on developing high-quality tourism, with the goal of improving tourism infrastructure and the quality of tourism products and services while ensuring a safe and friendly tourism environment.

With strategic vision and policies, local authorities are paying special attention to and investing methodically in quality services, creating space for development and attracting investment in high-end tourism.

Many resorts, especially coastal resorts in the province, are expanding their green space and eliminating single-use plastics.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau plans to review and adjust its planning, creating space for the exploitation of coastal routes and surrounding areas to develop high-end marine tourism such as scuba diving, fishing, and coral viewing.

It will also invest in training and attracting high-quality human resources and improve service quality so that tourism can truly become one of the four key economic pillars in the locality.

Alongside Ba Ria-Vung Tau, many other coastal localities in Vietnam are also identifying appropriate policies to attract investment, develop infrastructure, and invest in sea-based industries that are local strengths, to sustainably develop the marine economy while improving the socio-economic lives of their citizens.

This aims at making a practical contribution to Vietnam’s development and making the country wealthy from its seas while basically meeting criteria on the sustainable development of the marine economy./.

VNA