Ba Ria-Vung Tau province welcomed over 12.6 million visitors in 2022 and raked in over 550 million USD in revenue. This is very much a success for the local tourism industry given the challenges in the border-opening period post-COVID-19.

Along with putting a number of new tourism infrastructure projects into operation, the province has continually invested in upgrading facilities and introducing new products and services for next year.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s tourism industry will continue to diversify its tourism offerings in the 2023-2025 period to attract holidaymakers.

It will also focus on improving the local environment and coastal landscapes and developing green spaces for coastal urban areas.

The province is home to three important tourist centers: Vung Tau city, Xuyen Moc district, and the island district of Con Dao.

Vung Tau city and surrounding areas continue to focus on resort tourism, while Xuyen Moc district will continue developing into a new tourism centre and Con Dao is expected to become a historical, spiritual, and ecological tourism center.

With many tourism stimulus and development programs in the southeast region, Ba Ria-Vung Tau looks forward to the new year and anticipates vigorous growth./.

