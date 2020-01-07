Business Nearly 190 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exports The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.

Business PwC, Deloitte receive 'good' accreditation in 2019 Two auditing firms were graded “Good” by the State Securities Commission (SSC) regarding the quality of their services in 2019, while eight others were deemed “Acceptable”.

Business Footwear, handbag sector targets export revenue of 24 billion USD The footwear and handbag industry aims to reach export revenue of 24 billion USD in 2020, after hitting 22 billion USD last year, the industry association said.

Business Vinacomin sets to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020 The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) has set to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020, a year-on-year surge of 10 percent, according to Vinacomin Deputy Director General Nguyen Hoang Trung.