Society Hanoi grows strongly after 15 years of expansion After 15 years of expanding its administrative boundaries, the capital city of Hanoi has shown a new face, becoming greener, cleaner, more beautiful, civilized and modern.

Society Phu Yen strives to create development breakthroughs The south-central province of Phu Yen is targeting an average annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 8.5% in the period 2021-2025.

Society RoK youth learn about Vietnamese culture Thirty young people, aging from 13 to 25, from the Republic of Korea have joined a global cultural experience programme for multicultural youth in Hanoi.

Society Hanoi records changes after administrative boundary adjustment After 15 years of administrative boundary adjustment under Resolution No 15/2008/QH12 dated May 29, 2008 by the National Assembly, Hanoi has made great strides, contributing to the overall achievements of the country.