In Xuyen Moc commune in Xuyen Moc district, one of 19 communes that have met the province’s new advanced rural area standards, the local government has adopted many measures to help people develop their household economies. Incomes have improved as a result, while the commune’s appearance has changed a great deal.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has invested thousands of billions of VND over the years to develop new rural infrastructure, and plans to spend nearly 3,000 billion VND on such efforts in the 2022-2025 period. Local people have worked together with authorities by donating millions of square meters of land and hundreds of thousands of working days.

Consensus from the provincial to the grassroots levels and between the government and the people of Ba Ria-Vung Tau count among the decisive factors in the success posted to date./.

VNA