Ba Ria-Vung Tau to develop three new industrial zones
An industrial zone in Ba Ria-Vung Tau with a number of foreign-owned factories. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is planning to develop three new industrial zones measuring 2,793ha in 2021-25.
Phu My will be 650ha, Dat Do will be 1,000ha and Xuyen Moc will be 1,143ha.
According to the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Management Board of Industrial Zones, they are being developed since there is much demand from foreign investors for leasing industrial land.
The three will take the number of IZs in the province to 17 with 9,000ha.
Investors from 28 countries and territories have invested in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, with Japan being the leader followed by the Republic of Korea and Singapore./.