Business Digital strategies to spur e-commerce: experts Companies are expected to implement digital strategies to continue to reach customers, experts said while alluding to trends in the e-commerce market this year.

Business Volume of containers through Ba Ria-Vung Tau seaports up 21 percent Seaports in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau handled nearly 766,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first two months of 2021, rising 21 percent from the same time last year.

Business HCM City: Two-month foreign investment stands at 337.8 million USD Ho Chi Minh City recorded 337.8 million USD of foreign investment registered during the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 70.3 percent of the figure in the same period last year.

Business Can Tho waste-to-power plant adds 113 million kWh to national grid The Can Tho waste-to-power plant in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has treated over 400,000 tonnes of household waste and contributed more than 113 million kWh to the national grid since its operation in December 2018.