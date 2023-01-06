Culture - Sports AFF Cup 2022: Vietnam, Indonesia play to goalless draw Vietnam were held to a goalless draw against Indonesia in a tight match in the first leg of AFF Cup 2022’s semi-finals in Senayan city, Indonesia on January 6.

Culture - Sports Preparations underway for UNESCO recognition of Oc Eo - Ba The as World Heritage Site The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 6 held a conference to review a decade of the operation of the Oc Eo - Ba The special national relic site (2012-2022), and announce a plan to prepare a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of the archaeological location as a World Heritage Site.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese web dramas to entertain audiences during Tet Vietnamese artists are working on new web dramas that will bring heart-warming laughter to audiences during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday which falls on January 22 this year.

Culture - Sports Hoa Binh workshop spotlights unique cultural value of Mo Muong An international workshop on the role and value of Mo Muong - a unique cultural heritage of the Muong ethnic group in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh, was held in the locality on January 5-6.