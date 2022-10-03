Vung Tau city opened a smart city administration centre on December 21, 2020, equipped with technology applications to help local authorities and residents monitor and report urban issues.

A solutions package comes with a smartphone app called “Vungtauioc”, which serves as a transparent communications channel between residents and local authorities.

Residents can send images, videos, and verbal reports on social issues via the app, with a response coming from officials by the same means.

Users can also submit documents for completing public administrative procedures, or receive guidance on local tourism and leisure activities.

In 2021, when Covid-19 broke out in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, applications allowed meetings to be conducted online and information on the virus was quickly delivered to citizens on many different platforms, helping local authorities issue timely instructions and information.

In December 2019, the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provincial People’s Council adopted the smart city development project for 2020-2022 with a direction to 2025 and a vision towards 2030.

This shows the great endeavour of the province in realising the Government’s sustainable smart urban development plan to 2025, which aims to improve State management efficacy, the business environment, and quality of life for local people.

Under the project, Ba Ria-Vung Tau will host smart cities by applying information and communications technology in six areas - smart management, smart economy, smart traffic, smart environment, smart citizens, and smart life. All will greatly benefit local people, businesses, and the administration./.

