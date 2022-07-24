Ba Vi - nice place to discover and relax
-
Thien Son – Suoi Nga with three discovery points including Ha Son, Trung Son and Ngoan Son is an appropriate choice as it is close to but still be in harmony with nature. On the photo is “Vong Lau”, where visitors go to admire the scenery and the blue lake in Ha Son. This area has charming landscapes and small streams, surrounded by blooming flowers and grass. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
From Ha Son to Trung Son is a forest ecological route stretching 1.5 km, where visitors can listen to birdsongs and murmuring streams. Then, Ngoan Son impresses visitors with the blue lake and the bridge leading to the lake with the shape of an arm designed from woven bamboo. From this position, visitors can enjoy the panoramic view of Thien Son area and the majestic Ba Vi mountain range. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
Panorama of the waterfall flowing through the vast primeval forest (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
Trekking, climbing the waterfall during the time the air is full of humidity or it is about to rain makes visitors' experience more interesting. (Photo: vnexpress.net)
-
This waterfall climbing is not for people who are afraid of heights and people with a history of cardiovascular disease. (Photo: vnexpress.net)