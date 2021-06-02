Society Kon Tum lays martyrs’ remains to rest Authorities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Ngoc Hoi district on June 2 to rebury the remains of nine Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime.

Society Kien Giang steps up activities to protect children’s rights amidst COVID-19 The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has planned a host of practical activities to be launched during June – the month of actions for children under the theme of children’s right protection amid pandemic and disasters.

Society Posters on President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek ways for nat’l salvation on display A poster exhibition was opened to local people and visitors in the southern province of Binh Thuan on June 2 on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s departure to seek the path to liberate the nation (June 5, 1911-2021).

Society Hanoi to pilot rental of e-bike linking with bus system in Q3 Hanoi will pilot the rental of electric bicycles to facilitate connection among local bus routes and the bus rapid transit (BRT) system since the third quarter of this year.