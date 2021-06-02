Bac Giang aims to develop 32 urban areas by 2030
Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to develop 32 urban areas by 2030, raising its urbanisation ratio to about 32.4 percent in 2025 and 45-59 percent in 2030, according to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Duong Van Thai.
Thai said that to this end, the locality will focus on expanding the urban area system with modern and synchronous social and technical infrastructure.
Attention will be paid to ensuring a good living environment in green, clean, beautiful and smart urban areas, said the provincial leader.
He revealed that in the coming time, Bac Giang will focus on completing its policies and mechanisms regarding the development of urban areas and urban service, trade and economy, laying the foundation for attracting investment in the field.
The province will also improve planning work, thus ensuring a long-term vision for its development, he said.
Thai said that Bac Giang will mobilise resources for urban development and invest more in urban framework infrastructure system, while encouraging investors to invest in urban trade and services.
In the 2016-2020 period, the province implemented 47 urban and urban service development projects with total investment of over 13.59 trillion VND (589 million USD), along with 14 housing development projects with total investment of more than 8.45 trillion VND (366.2 million USD).
Bac Giang is among the first localities to make provincial development planning, which serves as the foundation for its future socio-economic development, including urban expansion.
On November 21, 2019, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee issued a resolution on the re-arrangement of administration units at communal level of Bac Giang./.
