Bac Giang aims to further develop, upgrade OCOP products
Bac Giang "chu" rice noodle is one of potential products to be recognised as five-star national OCOP product (Source: stttt.bacgiang.gov.vn)Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang plans to invest more in developing and upgrading its products recognised by the “One Commune-One Product” (OCOP) programme, aiming to lifting up the rankings of 95 products which had been certified as three and four-star-products in the 2019-2020 period by 2030.
Along with developing businesses and cooperatives joining the OCOP programme, Bac Giang will strive to have 25-30 products recognised as three-star OCOP products upwards each year.
In 2030, the province expects to have 350-400 OCOP products, including 3-5 five-star products, and 50-60 four-star products.
From now to 2030, Bac Giang will step up development of rural and community-based tourism, while increase trade promotion activities for OCOP products to raise sales and expand markets.
By the end of August, Bac Giang had 180 OCOP products with at least three-star ranking (Source: baobacgiang.com)According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Ba Thanh, in order to further develop and upgrade local OCOP products, in the time to come, the province will focus on popularising safe farming and breeding methods among local farmers, while directing localities to speed up the restructuring of the breeding sector towards a larger scale.
It will also strengthen the popularisation of forestry production regulations and strictly handle violations.
This year, Bac Giang plans to organise two OCOP product classification sessions, with 31 products evaluated in the first session.
By the end of August, Bac Giang had 180 OCOP products with at least three-star ranking, becoming one of the leading localities across the country in the number of OCOP products./.