Bac Giang aims to lure 1.3 billion USD of investment in 2021
Chairman of the Bac Giang People’s Committee Le Anh Duong (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to complete the target of attracting about 1.3 billion USD worth of investment in 2021, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.
Duong said that in the area of industry, the province will prioritise projects with a high proportion of high, new, green and economical technology, using domestic materials and having commitment in technology transferring and labour training.
The province has designed particular areas for projects in different fields, including industry, agriculture, tourism, services, urban areas, logistics, entertainment and health care.
For foreign-invested projects, Bac Giang will strive to lure partners which haveg global trademarks with high financial capacity, long-term operation, and projects in supporting industries.
For domestically-invested projects, the province will call for investment from businesses in the list of 500 largest firms of Vietnam (VNR500), especially in areas of agriculture, trade and services.
Nguyen Cuong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, said that in the first two months of 2021, Bac Giang attracted over 588 million USD in investment, 4.5 times higher than that in the same period last year.
Notably, the province granted investment licences to a number of large projects, including 270-million-USD Fukang Technology Factory invested by Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd, and a 210 million-USD Ja Solar PV Vietnam project funded by Ja Solar Investment (Hong Kong) Limited.
Recently, the Prime Minister has agreed to build three industrial parks and expand three other IPs in Bac Giang province.
In 2020, Bac Giang granted new licences and permitted additional investment to 215 projects with total investment of nearly 1.4 billion USD, up 7.3 percent year on year, rising to the ninth position among provinces and cities nationwide in FDI attraction./.