Business WB, Green Climate Fund help Vietnam spur energy efficiency investments The World Bank (WB), acting on behalf of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has signed a 11.3-million-USD grant with the State Bank of Vietnam to support the development of a commercial financing market for industrial energy efficiency investments.

Business Binh Phuoc province seeks investment in infrastructure The southern province of Binh Phuoc is soliciting investment in a series of infrastructure projects including airport and industrial parks in 2020-2025.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going up The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on March 9, up 15 VND from the previous day.