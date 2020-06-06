Local authorities have been working closely with the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Department and relevant ministerial agencies to apply technology to preserve and improve the quality of lychee exported by the Toàn Cầu (Global) Food Import Export Joint Stock Company. With these technologies, the lychee will maintain their shape, taste, colour, and nutritional value and extend their shelf life, meeting standards for export.

With this closed automation technology, the harvested lychee are scoured with hot water and soaked in a Vtreatment solution for five minutes. They will then be dried and packed into cardboard boxes of 5kg each, meeting all the requirements for export to Japan. After applying these technologies, the Toàn Cầu Food Import Export Company will ship around 800 tonnes of lychee to Japan, Australia, and Germany from the 2020 harvest.

The Plant Protection Department has inspected samples of preserved lychee to determine that they meet the requirements for export to Japan. After applying this procedure, the lychee can maintain their quality for 30 to 35 days.

Bac Giang has more than 28,000ha of lychee this year, with output estimated at over 160,000 tonnes, up 10,000 tonnes against 2019. The area of those grown under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards will increase to 15,000ha. The application of technology to preserve the lychee for export to Japan is a positive sign that Bac Giang’s lychee can access other fastidious markets around the world./.

