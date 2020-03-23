Bac Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau close tourist spots to curb COVID-19
The northern province of Bac Giang and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have closed tourist attractions as part of efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.
Con Dao Island, a popular tourist attraction in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, is closed to visitors as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread. (Photo: VNA)
Bac Giang has shut all historic relics and tourist attractions and suspended cinemas, theatres, bars, massage and karaoke parlours and gaming centres across the province starting from 0:00am on March 23.
The province has advised that local weddings should be scaled down to a small group of family and friends or rescheduled, the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said.
Funerals should take place with infection control practices strictly in place, the notice said, adding that procedures should be simplified and shortened.
The province has also requested local residents to minimize non-essential ceremonies or mass gatherings, while the provincial Department of Transport has halted all car and motorcycle driving tests until further notice.
In Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the provincial People’s Committee has temporarily closed Con Dao Island, a popular tourist attraction, to visitors starting March 24. Islanders are advised to avoid non-essential travel in and out of Con Dao while local authorities have requested all travellers to fill in health declaration forms.
People who fail to comply with the rules will be strictly punished.
The resort island welcomes about 3,000 domestic and foreign visitors every day. The move is a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak since the island is located far from the mainland and has limited health personnel and facilities.
Nearly two weeks ago, Ba Ria-Vung Tau shut down all historic and ecotourism sites on the island./.