Destinations Binh Dinh province boasts magnificent pagoda Thien Hung pagoda in the central province of Binh Dinh is distinguished for its impressive landscape and beautiful architecture.

Travel Two tourist attractions in Lai Chau closed amid COVID-19 fears Two famous tourist attractions in Tam Duong district in the northern province of Lai Chau – O Quy Ho Mountain Pass and Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism sites – have been closed as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 epidemic within the province.

Travel Provinces close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 Several provinces and cities across the country have temporarily closed tourist sites to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Travel Bac Giang’s tourism thrives The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to serve 2.5 million tourists in 2020, according to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Minh Ha.