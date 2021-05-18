Bac Giang, Bac Ninh launch social distancing measures
At a lockdowned area in Thuan Thanh district of Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces – Vietnam’s current largest COVID-19 outbreak hotspots - have launched social distancing in several localities to stop the spread of the pandemic.
From May 17 night, Bac Giang province temporarily closed Dinh Tram, Quang Chau, Van Trung and Song Khe-Noi Hoang industrial zones.
It also put social distancing measures in place in Viet Yen district and three communes of Yen Dung district including Noi Hoang, Tien Phong and Yen Lu until further notice from the provincial People’s Committee.
Bac Giang province asked everyone in locked-down areas to stay at home, only go out in case of absolute necessity such as buying food, medicine, emergencies or to work in essential services.
People must keep a distance of at least two metres when communicating and not gather in groups of more than two people outside of offices, schools, hospitals and public places.
It has also suspended festivals, cultural, sports and entertainment activities at public places, religious, belief and worship facilities.
The province also set up checkpoints from May 17 night to control locked-down areas.
Bac Ninh province also applied social distancing in Bac Ninh city and Que Vo district from 6am on May 18 until the end of May 20.
The social distancing aims to aid in the checking, testing and zoning of affected areas.
Bac Ninh has recorded 294 COVID-19 cases since April 29. It has found 2,900 people who had close contact with the patients and quarantined them.
It has also strengthened the work of COVID-19 prevention and control community groups and is monitoring the number of workers entering and exiting the province.
In addition, Bac Ninh has boosted pandemic prevention and control in industrial zones, tightened prevention and control at medical facilities and prepared human resources and medical equipment for various scenarios.
Those who have been in industrial zones in Bac Giang province from May 3 should immediately quarantine themselves at home and contact the nearest health agency or call the province's hotlines, which are available on the website bacninhcdc.vn, for advice and support./.