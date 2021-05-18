Society National Museum of History to go digital to attract more visitors Twenty national treasures at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi will be introduced to the public via a virtual gallery in June at the latest with support of digital technology.

Society Trade union supports pandemic-hit workers The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) will splash out more than 2.5 billion VND (108,500 USD) to support workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, heard an online meeting between the VGCL and its provincial trade unions on May 17.

Society Nearly 130.16 million USD allocated for COVID-19 fight Nearly 3 trillion VND (130.16 million USD) sourced from the State budget has been disbursed for COVID-19 control and prevention since the start of the year.