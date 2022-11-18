Environment Workshop promotes technological solutions for waste collection, recycling Digital technology solutions will help promote waste classification at source, and better manage waste collection, treatment and recycling, experts said at a recent workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Environment Khanh Hoa issues master plan for Nha Trang Bay restoration The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa south-central province has just issued a master plan to preserve and restore coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay.

Environment Asian experts discuss primate conservation in the region The opening ceremony of the 8th Asian Primate Symposium, the largest of its kind in the region, took place in Hanoi, providing a platform for experts and stakeholders to discuss challenges and measures for the conservation of primate species in the region.