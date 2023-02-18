Society Foreign Minister: Vietnam ready to join post-quake reconstruction in Turkey Vietnam is ready to join reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas in Turkey, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told Turkish Ambassador to Vietnam Haldun Tekneci during a reception in Hanoi on February 17.

Videos Vietnam earthquake rescue team ready to overcome all hardships Despite facing numerous difficulties in extremely harsh conditions, the search and rescue team from Vietnam continues to exert every effort in the race against time to save as many lives as possible following the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Society Vietnam’s search and rescue team hailed in Turkey Search and rescue teams from countries supporting Turkey have hailed their counterparts from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in the effort following the devastating earthquake.

