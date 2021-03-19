A solar energy panel packaging line at the Hong Kong (China) invested JA Solar Vietnam Co., Ltd., in Quang Chau industrial park (Bac Giang) (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang has strengthened information technology (IT), digital infrastructure, and digital transformation to build e-government and a digital socio-economy, said Director of the provincial Information Communications Department Tran Minh Chieu.

Accordingly, it continues to effectively implement Politburo guidelines and policies on taking the initiative in joining the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The province has also issued smart urban development plans and programmes to successfully build electronic and digital government.

Focus has been given to building telecommunications and information, communications, and technology infrastructure to transmit, connect, deploy, and effectively operate e-government and smart urban areas while increasing the provision of online public services at level 3 and 4 in order to increase satisfaction among citizens and businesses.

Bac Giang has also paid attention to implementing digital government from the grassroots level, especially at the commune level, aiming for each household to have access to 4G and developing 5G infrastructure at industrial zones to support smart manufacturing in order to welcome new waves of investment.

The province will also focus on building new data platforms and technologies to deploy comprehensive smart urban area planning to improve the quality of life of local people, building an open database (Open Data), and connecting data at all levels and all organisations into a shared provincial database, ensuring network safety and security while maximizing the use of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to develop an integrated and modern digital economy, expand e-commerce, and improve management and administration efficiency in all areas of socio-economic life.

Bac Giang will spend at least one percent of its provincial budget annually on IT and invest in building a digital technology platform and mobilise resources to prioritise e-government development, and promulgate mechanisms to attract high-quality human resources to participate in building and developing its e-government, towards creating a digital socio-economy and ensuring national defence and security in the locality.

In 2021, Bac Giang will promote the application of IT in the activities of government-owned agencies, and have all dossiers at the district level sent via electronic form unless otherwise prescribed by law.

The province will also strive to reach a target of 90 percent of all paperwork at the provincial level, 80 percent at the district level, and 60 percent at the commune level processed on the internet. Forty percent of people and enterprises in the province are to join in the e-government information system, and 80 percent of administrative procedures are to meet the requirements for deploying online public services at level 3 and 4. Satisfaction among local people and businesses with the settlement of administrative procedures is to reach 90 percent, while all public services are to be supported in answering questions from people and businesses.

Bac Giang previously paid attention to speeding up the application of IT and administrative reform, creating a foundation for building an e-government towards digital government in the province. Its data integration centre, WAN network, and data transmission network have gradually met requirements to operate shared applications of provincial e-government. The province has also developed a provincial data sharing and integration (LGSP) platform to facilitate digital transformation tasks.

It has formed a unified electronic document management system from the central to local level, allowing for automated recognition of paperwork processing among bodies, with all documents secured with information security and digital signatures.

The province has successfully installed traffic surveillance and security cameras, especially along key roads, while agricultural production models are applying high technology.

By the end of 2020, the province had 440 IT, electronics, and telecommunications enterprises. The revenue of these enterprises hit over 124.5 trillion VND in 2019 and they contributed over 830 billion VND to the State budget./.

