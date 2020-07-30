Bac Giang encouraging production forest development
The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.
Bac Giang will also attract investment to build wood processing factories using modern technology and meeting standards for export to the US, the EU, and Japan, as well as develop forests in combination with ecological tourism.
The locality will enhance measures to protect and manage forests and continue protecting existing natural forests, while striving to plant about 7,200 ha of concentrated forests each year./.