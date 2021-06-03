Donations presented Bac Giang to support locals in COVID-19 fight (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The Bac Giang fellow-countrymen association in the Czech Republic have donated 10 tonnes of rice to support Bac Giang province, hard hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19, to combat the pandemic.



A ceremony to hand over the token of the donations, which have been sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s chapters in Viet Yen, Tan Yen, Yen Dung and Hiep Hoa districts, and Bac Giang city, was held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 2.



According to President of the association Tran Quang Khai, a fund-raising programme was launched on May 25 among Vietnamese expats, businesses and donors in the Czech Republic, collecting a total of over 160 million VND (nearly 7,000 USD). The amount was used to buy the rice.



Khai said he hopes that the assistance will partly help Bac Giang people amid difficulties caused by the pandemic.



Chairman of the provincial VFF Committee Tran Cong Thang, in his thank-you letter, expressed his gratitude toward agencies, businesses, organisations and individuals inside and outside the locality for their support for Bac Giang in the fight against COVID-19./.