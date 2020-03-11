Bac Giang eyes 1 billion USD in investment in 2020
Employees work at JA Solar Vietnam, Hong Kong-invested company, in Quang Chau industrial zone of Bac Giang (Source: VNA)
Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang set a target of attracting 1 billion USD in both newly-registered and additional investment in 2020, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Trinh Huu Thang has said.
In the industrial field, the province gives the priority to luring investment in Quang Chau and Hoa Phu industrial zones and industrial clusters of Bac Giang city and Viet Yen, Yen Dung, Luc Nam, Lang Giang, Tan Yen and Hiep Hoa districts, and in the fields of mechanical engineering, manufacturing, electronics, power generation, garment and textiles and support industry.
In trade and services, Bac Giang is focusing on attracting investment in urban areas, commercial centres, luxury hotels and resort projects, particularly in Lang Giang, Luc Ngan and Luc Nam district, Thang stated.
Attention will be paid to drawing investment in tourist site projects such as Suoi Mo (Mo Spring) in Luc Nam, Cam Son and Khuon Than Lakes in Luc Ngan, Nham Bien Mountain in Yen Dung, and several golf courses.
In the agricultural sector, the locality is encouraging the development of preservation, deep processing, fine processing and hi-tech processing in order to increase the added value of agro-forestry-fishery products, and investing in waste, wastewater and carbon emission treatment to protect the environment.
To achieve the target, Thang said that Bac Giang will continue improving its business and investment environment, stepping up administrative procedure reform, implementing policies to encourage enterprises to pour capital into the locality, and supporting investors and businesses to remove difficulties in carrying out their projects.
At the same time, the province is focusing resources on transport infrastructure and infrastructure at industrial zones, especially Quang Chau, Van Trung and Hoa Phu, he added.
Statistics show that since the beginning of this year, Bac Giang has approved investment plans and granted investment licences for 17 projects, including 10 domestically-invested projects worth 302 billion VND (13 million USD) and seven foreign-invested ones totalling 69.5 million USD. In addition, 142 billion VND was added to two existing domestic projects and 73.1 million USD to six ongoing FDI ones.
To date, the province has had 1,242 domestic projects with a total registered capital of 84.4 trillion VND and 451 FDI projects worth over 5.8 billion USD./.