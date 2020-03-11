Business Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day to promote protection of buyers in e-commerce The Vietnamese Consumer Rights Day will be held this year under the theme “Protecting consumers in e-commerce,” according to a plan by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Private-equity banks cushion market Private-equity bank shares have performed well amid fears of COVID-19 in the last five weeks.

Business Banking sector staffing requirements take a twist in Industry 4.0 The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has a great impact on the human resources of the banking sector, according to the general director of Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank).