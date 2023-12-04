Illustrative image (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is working to strengthen the development of quality of Party organisations and members at non-State enterprises and businesses at local industrial parks, according to the Party Committee of the Bac Giang Party Organisation of the Business Bloc.



The province understands the need to promote the Party Organisation development in businesses located in local industrial parks and clusters, which play an important role and position and employ a large number of labourers, as well as the necessity of increasing the number of new Party members who act as key leaders at enterprises and socio-political organisations in businesses.



By 2030, the province aims to admit at least 200 new members from non-State enterprises to the Party, including five business owners.



Each year, the province hopes to form at least 10 Party organisations in non-State enterprises, including foreign-invested firms. Meanwhile, the locality expects at least 90% of the Party organisations and 85% of the Party members at enterprises showing good performance in completing their tasks.

To this end, Bac Giang will continue to strengthen communication to enhance public awareness and responsibility in developing Party organisations and members in businesses.



At the same time, the province will strengthen the leadership of Party Committees at all levels over the development of Party organisations and members, while increasing the quality of Party organisations’ operations and making the Party organisations suitable to the reality.



Meanwhile, Bac Gang will also concentrate on developing and reinforcing socio-political organisations, while raising the sense of responsibility of the administration at all levels in the development of Party organisations and members in non-State businesses.

Alongside, the province will pay greater attention to building a strong relationship between Party organisations and leaders of enterprises, and continue to increase the sending of officials from the provincial Party Organisation of the Business Bloc to work at the Party organisations in industrial parks across the province, helping develop Party organisations and members in non-State enterprises.



Bac Giang will strengthen supervision and inspection over Party organisation development activities, while supporting the expansion of Party organisations, members and other organisation in businesses, and providing necessary conditions for the effective development of Party organisations, members and other organisations in businesses.



The Party Organisation of the Business Bloc of Bac Giang currently has 61 member Party organisations with nearly 3,500 members. Businesses in the bloc are employing more than 220,000 workers and labourers.

Over the years, the Party Organisation of the Business Bloc of Bac Giang has shown strong performance in developing and enhancing the quality of Party organisations and members as well as organisations in businesses at industrial parks and clusters across the province, especially non-State enterprises.



Since the beginning of the 2020-2025 tenure, 15 Party organisations under the Party Organisation of the Business Bloc of Bac Giang have been established in non-State enterprises, along with two Party organisations in FDI firms. At the same time, 553 new members have been admitted to the Party, including two owners of private enterprises.



The Party Committee of the Party Organisation of the Business Bloc of Bac Giang has sent two officials to two local Party organisations to work as deputy secretaries of the organisations./.

VNA