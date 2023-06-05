The Biochemistry and Hematology Laboratory at Song Thuong General Hospital is equipped with modern facility (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – Positive results have been recorded in preventive medicine work in the northern province of Bac Giang after two years of implementing Directive No 05-CT/TU dated May 5, 2021 of the Standing Board of the Provincial Party Committee on improving the capacity of the work to meet the requirements of the new situation.

The outcome is attributed to a sharp increase in investment in preventive medicine.



New equipment has been purchased to forecast, monitor, detect infectious diseases, and proactively responding to emergency situations. The management of non-communicable and occupational diseases has been strengthened, along with an improved quality of factors that might affect health such as environment, nutrition, food and domestic water.



The vaccination campaign has been expanded, which has increased the number of residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and put under health management. Those with non-communicable diseases receiving treatment have been on the rise.



Currently, Bac Giang has completed and put into use the Centre for Tropical Diseases under the provincial General Hospital.



The province has upgraded 22 communal health stations using loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).



Over the past two years, the People's Committees of districts and cities in the locality have allocated over 136 billion VND (5.8 million USD) to refurbish infrastructure for health stations.



Bac Giang province has poured capital into purchasing a testing machine system for checking the quality of the water supply.



The Department of Health was assigned to devise a project on renovating infrastructure and buying equipment for public health facilities in the 2023-2025 period, with a total capital of 1.1 trillion VND.



Bac Giang has maintained the quality and effectiveness of vaccinations at all commune health stations and 46 vaccination clinics. Up to now, the percentage of fully vaccinated children under one-year-old has reached over 96%. The province has administered over 5.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to target groups.



Bac Giang continues to pay attention to improving the capacity of preventive medicine work in the locality. It will focus on developing a preventive health system that is capable of forecasting and controlling infectious, non-communicable and occupational diseases as well as food-borne maladies.





The number of residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is high in Bac Giang province. (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)

The province will look to improve skills to respond to emergency situations for medical staff; be prepared and proactively in coping with future health security threats along with enhancing testing capacity for pandemic prevention and control.

The results achieved by the national target programme on the health of the population will be retained while increasing the volume of vaccines in the Expanded Immunisation Programme for the 2021-2030 period in line with the approved roadmap.



Bac Giang will focus on raising the capacity of staff involved in preventive medicine and healthcare at the grassroots level. Medical facilities will be encouraged to set forth policies to attract labourers who work long-term in these fields.

The province will create favourable conditions for preventive health workers as well as organise training sessions for commune health workers.



Bac Giang province has stepped up the application of information technology and digital transformation in the health sector. It has launched communication campaigns to raise awareness of youth union members and people of all strata, mobilising them to participate in physical training movements to improve health and build a civilised and healthy lifestyle.



Bac Giang, a Red River Delta province situated about 50km to the east of Hanoi, has a favourable geographical and economic location. Surrounded by major economic hubs, ports, and national highways, Bac Giang is located at the crossroads of major trade routes. It lies adjacent to the Hanoi – Hai Phong – Quang Ninh key economic triangle, 110 km from the Huu Nghi Border Gate with China, 100km from the Hai Phong seaport, and 40km from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.

The locality has favourable weather conditions and is less affected by natural disasters, with stable stratigraphy, fertile land, and beautiful natural landscapes. The province is the fruit capital of the north, ranking third nationwide in terms of fruit farming area. Bac Giang’s Luc Ngan litchi has been exported to many foreign markets such as the US, Japan, China, France, Thailand, and Singapore. Bac Giang is also strong in livestock, poultry breeding, citrus fruit farming, and vegetable processing./.

VNA