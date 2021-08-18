Politics Ambassador suggests ways to strengthen ties with Russian oblast Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi paid a working visit to Kaluga oblast on August 17, with economic cooperation among the focuses of the trip.

Politics NA Standing Committee considers allocation of 2022 State expenditures The National Assembly Standing Committee considered the principles, criteria and norms for the allocation of regular State expenditure estimates for 2022 during its second session in Hanoi on August 17.

Politics Deputy Minister of National Defence receives Chinese Ambassador Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo in Hanoi on August 17.

Politics Disciplinary measures doled out to former officials of Hanoi, HCM City Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in Hanoi on August 17 to consider disciplinary measures against the Party Delegation to the Hanoi People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.