Bac Giang honoured with Labour Order for anti-pandemic achievements
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 18 paid a working visit to the northern province of Bac Giang and presented a third-class Labour Order to the provincial Party Organisation, administration and people, making it the first locality in the country to be awarded by the State leader for achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control.
In early May, Bac Giang faced unprecedented difficulties and challenges when the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 rapidly spread in local industrial zones. The pandemic seriously affected all aspects of life, economy and society of the province with production and business activities suspended and the safety, health and life of local people, especially workers, seriously influenced.
Thanks to the high determination and joint efforts of the entire political system and people from all walks of life, the pandemic has been put under complete control in the province.
Businesses and industrial parks have restored normal production and business activities. In addition, the province also sent six delegations with a total of 258 health workers to assist southern provinces in the fight against the pandemic.
President Phuc said that many effective anti-pandemic models initiated by Bac Giang are valuable experience lessons in COVID-19 prevention and control that can be standardised to apply in other localities.
He asked the province to stay vigilant to protect the achieved results and prevent the pandemic from breaking out again.
It is necessary to support and create all favourable conditions for enterprises to access loans and expand production, create a favourable business environment to attract more investment, and focus on unlocking all resources, removing difficulties and obstacles, boosting economic development and soon becoming a budget-autonomy province.
Bac Giang also needs to quickly complete its development planning scheme in the context of the new normal so as to soon become a major production centre of the region, the President stressed./.