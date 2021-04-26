Bac Giang improves quality of human resources
The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.
During the 2021-2025 period, vocational training establishments in the province will provide training to 147,500 workers. The rate of university graduates gaining employment after they complete their studies is to reach more than 90 percent.
To meet these goals, Bac Giang is focusing on planning vocational training establishments in an open and flexible manner, ensuring the scale and structure of professions being offered. The province will also continue to review and arrange public colleges and schools in a streamlined way, focusing on medicine, pharmaceuticals, and health care, while introducing several vocational training support policies.
It will also upgrade infrastructure and training equipment at vocational training establishments, so they are more appropriate for the fourth Industrial Revolution.
By 2020, the province was home to 44 vocational training establishments that offered training to nearly 36,000 people each year in a total of 109 professions.
During 2016-2020, local vocational training establishments provided training to more than 155,200 people in the priority fields of industry, construction, and services (totalling nearly 87 percent).
As part of a project on improving the quality of vocational training for rural workers under the National Target Programme on New Rural Development for the 2016-2020 period, Bac Giang allocated over 43.8 billion VND in support of training 15,386 rural workers.
As of last year, the rate of skilled workers in the province stood at 70 percent, an increase of 19.5 percent from 2015./.