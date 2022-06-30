An exchange of outstanding examples in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle in Bac Giang (Source: baobacgiang.com.vn)

Bac Giang, (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang will incorporate the study and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh in the implementation of political tasks and the building of the Party and the political system, according to a provincial official.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Bac Giang Party Committee Le Thi Thu Hong said in the time ahead, the province will push ahead with the implementation of Conclusion 01-KL/TW of the Politburo on continuing to carry out Directive 05-CT/TW on “enhancing the study and following of Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style.”

The drive on studying and following the example of Ho Chi Minh will also been linked with emulation campaigns on carrying out the resolution of the 12th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum and the conclusion of the 13th Party Central Committee’s fourth plenum on strengthening the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, Hong said.

The focus will be on the three main contents of studying, following and honouring President Ho Chi Minh, with the heads of Party committees, administrations, agencies and units to lead in implementing all the three contents.

The provincial Party Committee has directed Party committees and cells in the provincial Party organisation to identify outstanding and urgent issues or shortcomings and weaknesses of their own localities, agencies and units in order to concentrate efforts on handling them, guided by the requirements of clarifying the problems, the person bearing responsibility for each work, and the deadline for completing the task.

In addition, the provincial Party Committee also instructed Party committees at lower levels to make the supervision and inspection of the implementation of Conclusion 01-KL/TW part of their regular inspection plans.

The Vice Secretary affirmed that Bac Giang has seriously and effectively implemented the Politburo’s Conclusion 01-KL/TW. The province has set a number of key relevant tasks in order to create a breakthrough in Party building and socio-economic development.

The tasks include ensuring security in culture and ideology, protecting the ideological foundation of the Party, countering hostile and wrong viewpoints, orienting social opinions, inspecting, improving investment and business environment, promoting investment, settling land and environmental issues, handling complaints and petitions, and reforming administrative procedures.

In 2021, district-level Party Committees under the provincial Party Committee registered to complete the settlement of 259 hot and urgent cases, while those at grassroots level registered 15,619 cases. By the end of the year, district-level Party Committees completed the settlement of 94% of cases and the ratio at grassroots level was 98.3%.

In the first quarter of 2022, district-level Party Committees registered 125 cases of public concern, and those at grassroots level, 1,484 cases.

In 2021 and 2022, Party members in Bac Giang have set specific plans for themselves in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and style. The implementation of such plans is made a criterion in assessing and classifying Party members at the end of the year. This has helped many collective and individuals correct their shortcomings and improve their weaknesses, thus better performing their duties.

The campaign of studying and following the example of President Ho Chi Minh has contributed importantly to the implementation of political tasks of localities, agencies and units in Bac Giang, as well as to the building of a pure and strong Party organization and political system in the province./.

VNA