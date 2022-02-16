Bac Giang moves to develop hi-tech agriculture
The northern province of Bac Giang will continue to restructure its agriculture sector from now to 2025, focusing on supporting and investing in hi-tech agriculture development, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich.
Specifically, by 2025, Bac Giang strives to have 40 percent of the value of agricultural and aquatic products produced in line with Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) or equivalent, the value of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products applying high technology reaching 20 percent, and the average production value per hectare of agricultural land hitting 140 million VND (6,153 USD).
The province will also make efforts to have about 50 percent of agricultural cooperatives engaged in hi-tech application activities, in which, at least one third of cooperatives have applications of advanced technologies such as: biotechnology, genetics, microbiology, and automation technologies.
In the coming time, Bac Giang will focus on carrying out new mechanisms and policies to boost hi-tech agricultural development.
Pich said that Bac Giang will apply advanced and high technologies and technical processes in production of some of its main crops and poultry and livestock such as litchi, orange, pomelo, rice, vegetables, flowers, pigs, and chickens to improve productivity, quality and efficiency of agricultural production.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Bac Giang has to date built nearly 800 agricultural production models applying high technologies effectively, having product consumption links with businesses and cooperatives in accordance with the value chain, and ensuring food safety./.