Business RoK firm adds 920 million USD to project in Thai Nguyen Authority of the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 16 handed over a licence to Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam Co., Ltd (SEMV) under Samsung Corporation of the Republic of Korea to add 920 million USD to its project in the Yen Binh industrial park (IP) in Pho Yen town.

Business Russia – West tension affects OVs’ business in Russia: expert The tension in the relationship between Russia and the West has directly affected business activities of the Vietnamese community in Russia, according to a senior expert from the Institute of Economics under the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Business Vietnam eyes to be responsible, sustainable food supplier: Minister Vietnam aims to become a transparent, responsible and sustainable global supplier of food and foodstuff, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said in a signing ceremony for a cooperation deal between his ministry and the WWF in Hanoi on February 14.