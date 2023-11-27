Society Hanoi offers 15 night tourism products Hanoi launched 15 night tourism products at a ceremony on November 24 evening, which are expected to bring new, unique experiences to visitors.

Society Vietnam develops national education for sustainable development initiative The Ministry of Education and Training and the UNESCO Hanoi Office on November 24 held a consultation workshop on the national education for sustainable development initiative.

Society Over 267 tonnes of rice given to Phu Tho’s disadvantaged students The Department of State Reserves in charge of Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces has allocated over 267 tonnes of rice to nearly 4,500 disadvantaged students in Phu Tho province.

Videos Programme spotlights great national solidarity, cultural heritages The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups-Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2023" opened at a grand ceremony held in Hanoi on November 23. ​