Bac Giang pays heed to developing high-quality personnel
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing a contingent of cadres and public employees with adequate qualifications and high professionalism in order to meet the requirements of the new situation, according to the provincial Department of Home Affairs.
The Party Committees and authorities at all levels as well as agencies in the province are required to thoroughly grasp the Party's views and ideology on personnel work, considering this a decisive factor in the success of each agency and unit.
Cadres and public employees must meet the requirements in all terms of politics, ideology, ethics, lifestyle, working capacity and professional qualifications.
The locality will concentrate on improving the quality of personal planning work and continue to implement personnel rotation along with building and perfecting open, transparent, and democratic competition mechanisms in appointing and promoting cadres and public employees.
Bac Giang will also reform the recruitment and treatment policies for cadres and public employees, and work to ensure comprehensiveness, fairness, and objectivity in evaluating their performance.
In the coming time, the province will continue to implement policies to attract and train young female employees, as well as policies and incentives for cadres and civil servants working in specific industries and disadvantaged areas, in order to attract quality human resources.
Bac Giang will push ahead with the rearrangement of administrative agencies and public service units associated with personnel streamlining in accordance with the set plan (Photo: baobacgiang.com.vn)
The province will push ahead with the rearrangement of administrative agencies and public service units associated with personnel streamlining in accordance with the set plan. Regulations will be set for the numbers of staff for organisations in the political system based on the work requirements.
At the same time, the method and curriculum of training for public employees will be reformed, with regular refresher and professional training in State management and professional skills based on job positions provided for them with the aim of enhancing the quality of the contingent.
In addition, Bac Giang has promoted decentralisation along with power supervision through regulations and rules, ensuring democracy, openness, transparency and promoting the accountability of cadres and civil servants in performing public duties at agencies and localities.
The locality has also strengthened inspection and supervision of the performance of public duties and enforcement of policies related to civil servants and public employees, and promptly handed related violations.
According to the provincial Department of Home Affairs, the province has 1,856 cadres, of whom 13 hold doctors' degrees, 761 people have master's degrees, and 1,024 people with bachelor's degrees.
The total number of public employees in the province is 34,670, with nine holding PhD degrees, 1,309 master's degrees, and 25,794 with bachelor's degrees.
Meanwhile, among 2,253 cadres and civil servants at communal level, 90.9% have bachelor's degrees and 2.09% have higher degrees.
Bac Giang is among the first localities to implement the re-arrangement and consolidation of the organisational system of administrative agencies and public service units in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Party Central Committee, decrees of the Government, and related documents.
Since 2021, the Department of Home Affairs has held 20 courses in State management for 1,940 cadres and civil servants, 25 courses in professional training for 2,525 public employees and 16 refresher courses for 1,600 communal cadres./.