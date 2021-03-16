At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province and the Vietnam Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in e-government building, digital transformation and smart urban development for 2021-2025.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong, Chairman and General Director of Viettel Major General Le Dang Dung and representatives of local departments and agencies, and Viettel attended the signing ceremony.

According to the MoU, Viettel will help Bac Giang build synchronous, modern and safe telecoms and IT infrastructure to serve e-government development, digital transformation and smart urban building.

After studying Bac Giang’s potential, the group will invest in the areas that are of the province’s strength and demand, and introduce telecoms and IT partners to the locality, with industry, and telecoms and IT services to be prioritised.

Certain smart urban area and e-government models are expected to be put into operation during the 2021-2022 period.

In his remarks, Duong said Bac Giang has always considered e-government and smart urban building a crucial, breakthrough task in order to spur socio-economic development.

The locality has launched a provincial integrated centre, uniform and connected management software, the electronic one-stop-shop model, and an online meeting system from the communal to provincial levels.

On this occasion, Viettel presented Bac Giang with two remote diagnosis systems. (Photo: VNA)

Duong suggested Viettel soon study Bac Giang’s potential and make specific proposals in this regard.

The provincial Department of Information and Communications has been assigned to coordinate with Viettel annually, and assess the implementation work.

Dung pledged that Viettel will closely partner with Bac Giang to successfully roll out IT projects.

With its strength, Viettel wants to have more cooperation opportunities with the locality across spheres, focusing on smart urban building, digital government and digital transformation.

On this occasion, Viettel presented Bac Giang with two remote diagnosis systems./.

VNA