Hanoi (VNA) – Viet Yen district of the northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to get itself recognised as a town by 2025 and a city by 2030, according to Chairman of the district People’s Committee Nguyen Dai Luong.



To that end, Viet Yen will speed up master planning, prepare for the planning of communes that will become wards, and quickly complete the approval of land use planning schemes and plans.



At the same time, the locality will push ahead with investment in urban facilities such as parks and sports facilities, while striving to complete ongoing projects and give a facelift to urban areas.



Once becoming a town, Viet Yen will upgrade urban criteria, improve the local investment environment, reform administrative procedures, lure more investment, and promote trade and services, social housing, water supply, and especially social services like education, health care, culture and sports.



In addition, Viet Yen will accelerate the implementation of urban and residential infrastructure projects, speed up land clearance and compensation for industrial zones and clusters, and infrastructure projects, step up urban administration building and administrative reform, enhance State management in various sectors, ensure national defence and security, and maintain social order and safety.



Apart from addressing social welfare issues, facilitating career transition, and creating jobs for those affected by urbanisation, Viet Yen will focus on accelerating public investment disbursement, and completing public projects and transport routes.



It will continue to improve and perfect urban criteria in conjunction with advanced rural district building. The locality is striving to complete a project by July 2023 to turn establish Viet Yen town and its wards, and submit it to the provincial People's Council. It will then finalise the dossier for submission to the Government and the Standing Committee of the National Assembly in line with regulations.



Recently, Bac Giang implemented Resolution No. 162-NQ/TU issued by the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on September 10, 2021, on building Viet Yen district into a town by 2025.



The plan on integrating Viet Yen’s development into the provincial planning scheme for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050, has been completed. Adjustments to the land use plan for the district until 2030 has also been done, and the building and adjustments to relevant planning schemes and plans are underway.



Since 2020, the district has been building 117 detailed planning schemes, of which 96 have been approved and 18 are being rolled out.



Viet Yen has mobilised resources for socioeconomic and urban development to create breakthroughs in transportation, industrial infrastructure, housing for workers, IT infrastructure, and digital technology. Its total state budget collection in 2022 was nearly 4.9 trillion VND (208.59 million USD), reaching 175% of the estimate assigned by the province.



To date, Viet Yen has started construction of nine roads connected to nearby localities, while building others within the locality.



The local industrial infrastructure has also experienced strong developments. Efforts are being made to complete the expansion of the Quang Chau Industrial Park, and the construction of Viet Han Industrial Park and the Tang Tien Industrial Cluster.



The district has also developed housing for workers, including the Van Trung social housing area, and housing areas for workers of Dinh Tram Industrial Park, the new urban area in Nenh township, and Quang Chau commune.



Significant changes have been seen in the local commercial and service infrastructure, with two hotels, a commercial centre, a multiple-use building, and a system of high-end restaurants being under construction. Additionally, the Viet Yen Golf Course is expected to be completed and operational in 2023.



Chairman Nguyen Dai Luong said the locality has upgraded many important cultural structures, such as Tho Ha Pagoda and Communal House, Van Coc Pagoda-Communal House, and several temples.



Viet Yen has also attracted investment in several new urban areas, created architectural highlights in tandem with the promotion of urban economy and services-based economy, and completed infrastructure in residential areas such as the Ninh Khanh new urban area, Bich Dong new urban area, and an industrial, and urban and service complex in Ninh Son./.

