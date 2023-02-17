Business Enterprises accelerate investment to anticipate new opportunities As 2023 is forecast to be a difficult year driven by increasing inflation and economic recession at the global level, enterprises in Vietnam have actively built scenarios to adapt to market recovery and anticipate new business opportunities.

Business Water suppliers riding high in 2023 The outlook for water suppliers is optimistic this year as water prices are expected to grow on the back of mounting demand.

Business Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.